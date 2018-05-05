ATC awards 18 years jail for hurling shoe at civil judge

MULTAN: An Anti-Terrorism Court awarded 18 years and three months imprisonment to a man in Multan on Saturday for hurling a shoe at a civil judge during hearing of a case on March 20.

According to the prosecution, the accused was also fined Rs251,500.

In case of non-payment of fine, the accused would face one-and-a-half years imprisonment further.

Chehlic police had registered a case against one Muhammad Ejaz for throwing a shoe at a judge in Multan district court. The accused had also threatened the civil judge.

The outlaw was sentenced under sections 7ATA, 186, 353, and 506.— APP