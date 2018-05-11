At least one policeman martyred, 10 others injured in Bannu blast

BANNU: One police man was martyred and ten people including four police personnel were injured when an explosive device went off near General Bus Stand in Bannu today, Aaj News reported.

According to police, the explosive device was planted in a motorcycle. The blast occurred near a bus stand on Kohat road and also damaged several vehicles and nearby shops.

Rescue and security services reached the site of the incident and shifted the casualties to the local DHQ hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started the initial investigation.