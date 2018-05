Web Desk: People love the feeling of satisfaction which they get after solve a brainteaser. But riddle takes time to solve. If you think you are smart, try to solve this riddle.

You’re in a dark room with a candle, a wood stove and a gas lamp. You only have one match, so what so you light first?

Think smartly. It is very easy to solve.

Gave up?

Answer: The match

Source: Insider