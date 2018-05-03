All four nuclear power plants at Chashma connected to national grid

All four Nuclear Power Plants at Chashma have been connected to the national grid on Wednesday after National Transmission and Despatch Company assured grid stability which also clarified by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

In a statement, it has been mentioned that the country is facing a power shortfall since last Tuesday due to sudden tripping of NTDC grid lines. Due to this break in the electrical transmission lines of the national grid, all four nuclear power units at Chashma Nuclear Power station, were safely tripped automatically.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Shahid Riaz Khan has clarified that these Nuclear Power Plants have not shut down due to any internal faults of the plants rather it was initiated by tripping of Ludewala-Gatti lines and then tripping of Daud-Khel-Peshawar lines.