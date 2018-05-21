AJK presents budget worth Rs182 bln for FY 2018-19

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Najib Naqi has presented RS182 billion budget for fiscal year 2018-19 in AJK Legislative Assembly Monday.

Like Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government, Muzafarabad has also presented its budget in May rather than June.

In tax free budget, volume of budget for FY 2018-18 has soared by 10% as compared to previous fiscal year 2017-18. Rs82.7 billion are allocated for non- development programs while Rs25.5 bln have been allocated for uplift projects.

201 new uplift programs have also been introduced in fiscal year 2018-19 budget.

In development budget Rs10.38 billion have been allocated for infrastructure while just Rs2.52 bn have been for hydroelectricity, Rs2.22 billion for physical and housing planning, Rs2 billion for local government, Rs1.9 billion for education, and Rs710 million for health.

Moreover, Rs500 million for agriculture, Rs100 million for city defense, Rs20.2 million for developmental institutions and Rs600 million for environment have been allocated.

However, for tourism, women empowerment and sports Rs550 millions have allocated.

Before budget presentation, a protest erupted in the legislative assembly.

Opposition leader Chaoudry Yaseen said that they were not consulted for the presentation of budget for fiscal year 2018-19.—NNI