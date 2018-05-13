Aishwarya Rai wears butterfly dress at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachan is the only actress who has been making headlines and India proud her appearances on the rep carpet.

Aishwaya Rai Bachan has returned to slay on the cannes red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachan surprised everyone with her beautiful dress.

The beauty Queen Aishwrya Rai Bachan made colourful statement with dramatic ‘butterfly’ made by Dubai based designer Michael cinco.

Before she went for the red carpet, she was welcomed with a loud cheer from the croud. She waved out and signed autograph.