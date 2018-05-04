Airline Passenger opens emergency door to get some air

Web Desk: Travelling in airlines is really scary and risky that’s why there is a list of dos and don’t that all must adhere to. But unfortunately, many people are just too resolute.

Recently, a Chinese airline passenger opened the emergency exit of a plane which was about to take off. As a result, the entire wall collapsed and an emergency slide was deployed.

The Chinese man, Chen, 25, was feeling too hot and stifled, so he decided to open a window. He told police that he really wasn’t aware that the handle was a part of the emergency exit door.

He claimed. “Because it was so stuffy, so hot on the plane, I just pushed down on the window handle beside me. When the door fell out, I panicked.”

Reportedly, Chen has been detained for 15 days and is expected a fine of $11,000 USD to cover the airline’s cost.

Source: Indiatimes