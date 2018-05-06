Ahsan Iqbal injured in a gun attack near Narowal

SHAKARGARH: Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal has been injured in a gun attack at Kanjrur near Shakargarh in Narowal, on Sunday, AajNews reported.

According to the AajNews correspondent Ahsan Iqbal was attacked by a gun man when he was attending a corner meeting being held at Kanjrur.

Ahsan Iqbal sustained a bullet wound in his shoulder.

Ahsan Iqbal was shifted to the hospital for medical assistance and is out of danger.

The police has arrested the suspect who carried out firing and is being interrogated.