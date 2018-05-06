Ahsan Iqbal injured in a firing incident in Narowal

SHAKARGARH: Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal has been injured in a gun attack at Kanjrur near Shakargarh in Narowal, on Sunday, AajNews reported.

According to the AajNews correspondent Ahsan Iqbal was going towards his car after attending the corner meeting when the assaliant shot at him.

Ahsan Iqbal was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, and given medical treatment. He is being moved to Lahore.

In an interview, DPO Narowal Imran Kishwar said the Interior Minister received a bullet in an arm, and his condition is out of danger. He said the accused, identified as Abid Hussain, has been arrested. The spokesman for Punjab government said the accused belongs to a local village.