Afghan military delegation met Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Afghan Military Delegation visited Headquarters Southern Command Quetta today and met Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The Afghan delegation was led by Major General Amam Nazar Commander 205 Corps (Afghan National Army) and was attended by other Afghan security officials including Major General Wali Mehmad, Commander 215 Corps (Afghan National Army).

During the interaction, areas of mutual security interests and concerns, including border security mechanism and management of Pak-Afghan border were deliberated upon in detail. The meeting emphasised that peace and stability can be achieved through complementary efforts and enhanced mutual cooperation.—INP