‘7 Din Mohabbat In’s spillbound trailer out

Web Desk: There is a hullabaloo of Mahira’s upcoming movie, ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’ in the Pakistan film industry. Recently, the trailer of the movie has been out that made us more eager for the release.

While talking to media persons on Monday, the actress Mahira Khan said about the trailer, ‘excited and nervous.’ Whereas Javed Shiekh’s comment for the movie, ‘very interesting film.’

The trailer revealed that ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’ is a romantic movie with some of the horror scenes. The story revolves around a young man named Tipu, who is seeking true love in a crowded Karachi neighborhood. But finding a true love is not easy enough for him. He faces difficulties to achieve his goal.

The enthralling chemistry between Sheheryar Muneer and Mahira Khan take the movie to the next level.

