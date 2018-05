KASHMORE: At least 25 people, four critical were injured when a passenger coach overturned here on Sunday.

Police said that a Karachi bound passenger coach coming from Mansehra turned turtle while trying to save a tractor trolley moving ahead in Zor Garh area of tehsil Kandhkot of district Kashmore.

As a result of accident 25 people were injured who were shifted to hospital where condition of four injured passengers was stated to be serious.—INP