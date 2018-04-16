Zayn Malik claims that he could became an Oscar-Winning actor

Web Desk: Singer Zayn Malik thinks that he can be an Oscar-winning actor. He feels after shooting a mini-film for his new single Let Me, which saw him foray into character portrayal.

Zayn Malik said to Manchester radio station Key 103, ‘I’d be interested in doing some acting. It’s always been something that I liked doing, even when I was growing up. I did a few school performances.”

He continued, ‘I’m not saying that I’m an Oscar-level actor right now, but I’m sure I can go to a few classes and learn things and pick it up.’

While talking about his relationship with Gigi Hadid, singer said ‘I was in love and I think that’s pretty evident. I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”

“We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about. You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever,” he added.

Source: News18