This activity can make your offspring intelligent

Web Desk: Daily exercise plays an integral role in maintaining physical fitness. But a new study reveals that exercise regularly can also play a role in how future generations develop.

According to new study, parents who exercise, are more likely to have children with higher intelligence. Offspring of people who are physically active may have better learning abilities as compared to children of people with restricted movement.

Exercise increases communication between cells in different brain regions and facilitate flow of information. This physical activity has been known to increase memory, productivity and decision-making abilities by improving brain’s oxygen levels.

Source: Deccanchronicle