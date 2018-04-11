Young Girl commits suicide in Kalash valley

CHITRAL: A young girl committed suicide at her home in Kalash valley of Birir village in Chitral on late Tuesday night.

According to SHO police station Ayun, a 19-year-old girl, Sadia daughter of Bahadur Khan, ended her life by taking poisonous pills over her engagement break-up, in Birir village.

The body was shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital Chitral for medico-legal formalities.

It is worth to mention here that this is 22nd case of suicide during the last five months.Social and political circle of Chitral expressed concerned on the high ratio of suicide incidents at Chitral especially among the women folk in most peaceful district of KPK.

—PPI