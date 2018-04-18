Home / SCI-TECH / Social Media / You will never believe how old this meme is?

memes.png

Web Desk: Almost like a language of its own that transcends barriers and unites people, we have a lot to be thankful for, to meme. But ever considered, if people were just as creative with pictures when internet was not as popular.

Recently, a Twitter user has posted a meme what she claims is a comic strip from 1921.

Comic strip from the ‘Judge Magazine, July issue’ shows sketches of a man in a black coat and his hair slick and mid-parted. While one shows “How you think you look when a flashlight is taken”, the other poorly drawn lop-sided face shows: “How you really look”.

As the picture surfaced on social media, a hilarious riot of sorts broke in the comments’ section.

Check out some of responses.

Source: Indianexpress