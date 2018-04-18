You will never believe how old this meme is?

Web Desk: Almost like a language of its own that transcends barriers and unites people, we have a lot to be thankful for, to meme. But ever considered, if people were just as creative with pictures when internet was not as popular.

Recently, a Twitter user has posted a meme what she claims is a comic strip from 1921.

Comic strip from the ‘Judge Magazine, July issue’ shows sketches of a man in a black coat and his hair slick and mid-parted. While one shows “How you think you look when a flashlight is taken”, the other poorly drawn lop-sided face shows: “How you really look”.

As the picture surfaced on social media, a hilarious riot of sorts broke in the comments’ section.

this comic strip from 1921 is really relatable to this day pic.twitter.com/DXCpl923Iy — wida (@YoRHaw) April 15, 2018

It’s from the Judge Magazine (July issue) ! — wida (@YoRHaw) April 15, 2018

Check out some of responses.

We’ve been making memes for over a hundred years. We just didn’t have the internet. — Scott Pell (@svederik) April 15, 2018

When your mom buys you a new shirt and tells you you look very handsome in it pic.twitter.com/BeCvzxtsy6 — Mime Choir (@MimeChoir) April 16, 2018

It shows us just how aware of ourselves we’ve always been. It actually feels good…it means whatever humanity knows or doesn’t know about improving, we will never fail to laugh at ourselves 😆👍🏻. — Oh (@Nottgonta) April 16, 2018

This is nearly a 100 year old meme that is still relatable, woah. — Victor Vasquez (@VeeSquared92) April 16, 2018

Source: Indianexpress