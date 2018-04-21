You will be shocked to know the relation between them

Web Desk: This 41-year-old woman is the mother of the boy. Woman says she stopped ageing at twenty and now she regularly gets mistaken for her son’s girlfriend because she looks so young.

The woman Shimmi, from Boston looks quite a bit younger. She gave birth to Ameen, his son, at the age of 20 and now his son turned 20. She says, “I’ve always looked young. As my friends began ageing, I seemed to go in the opposite direction, but I’ve no idea why?”

“I was a single mum, juggling work and motherhood, and anyone would think the stress might have started to show. Instead I stop aging.”

She says there is no big secret to her looks, she hasn’t had surgery and her skincare is pretty basic.

“I have never spent a lot of money on beauty products though of course, I take care of myself; I drink green tea and I don’t smoke or drink,” she added.

Moreover she says, ‘When my son was younger, people thought we were either brother and sister or a couple.’

She also shared an interesting incident, when the boy’s teacher said to her, ‘We really would rather see Ameen’s mum.” Because teacher thought she was her sister!

Source: Metro.co.uk