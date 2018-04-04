Xi, Khaqan to hold bilateral talks in China on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will hold bilateral talks in the Chinese Hainan province on Tuesday, on the sideline of the annual meeting of BOAO Forum for Asia.

This will be most important interaction between the two leaders in the context of the growing Sino-Pak decades’ long deep-rooted brotherly relationship. As an iron-brother, China attaches high importance to its strategic partnership with Pakistan, that stood test of the time.

This was stated by Ambassador Yao Jing while briefing the newsmen about the importance and significance of the scheduled meeting. The PM will be accompanied by some Cabinet’s members who will have separate meeting with their Chinese counterparts.

Khakan Abbasi will reach China on April 8 on a three-day visit to represent the country at the high-profile economic forum.

Yao Jing who will also be in BOAO to facilitate the talks said all matters of bilateral interest will come under discussion, including Pakistan’s active participation in Belt and Road initiative.

Xi Jinping and Khaqan Abbasi will also take up regional and international issues to have a common position on them, as has been the practice in the past.

Pakistan is China best friend in the World and this is part of China’s consistent foreign policy, keeping high the relationship, as a top priority.

The ambassador hoped that the forthcoming bilateral meeting will be a milestone giving further boost to their all-round socio-economic partnership that is a source of peace and prosperity in the whole region.

China, he said has just completed its five-year of development and formed a new government, as well as re-electing Xi Jinping for another constitutional tenure. In this context, the forthcoming meeting between President Xi and Khaqan Abbasi will be highly important to further cementing the Sino-Pak ties, under the concept of BRI and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Khaqan Abbasi will have tight-schedule at BOAO, also having meetings with other participating dignitaries of the World.

Yao Jing appreciated he PM for sparing time visiting China, this good gesture will contribute a lot in the consolidating their collaborative partnership in all sectors including at military-to-military level. We will also invite the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, following the completion of the present government’s tenure, the ambassador added.

Pakistan, Yao Jing said is an important country of the region and a founding member of Boao. We expect that the PM’s visit will be highly productive, promoting relations with China and the regional countries as well.

The leaders who attend Boao Forum will include Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, , Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

The UNO’s Secretary General and the President IMF are also expected to grace the occasion.

Meanwhile, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Beijing that President Xi will avail the opportunity introducing new measures to further open up the Chinese economy, in his inaugural speech.

This year’s annual meeting is to be held on April 8-11 under the theme “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity”. It will highlight reform, opening up and innovation.

Wang said the BFA had become “an important bridge connecting China with the rest of the world” that is “distinctively Asian, while also visible globally.”

Wang added that the forum would showcase China’s progress in reform and opening up, and the over 2,000 attendees will “hear a series of new opening-up measures that China will take” and a vision for the future.

President Xi will attend the forum for the third time and deliver the keynote speech at the opening ceremony, as well as meet board members, business leaders and world leaders. Xi will make China’s voice heard and make Chinese positions known, the foreign minister added.—INP