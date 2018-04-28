Woman’s eyeliner was perfectly alright after a car accident

Web Desk: Perfect and long-lasting eyeliner is a wish of all the girls and women. A woman from US, hilariously penned down her review on the best eyeliner.

A woman Shelby Pagan was in a horrible car crash, when she reached hospital, her condition was not good but her eyeliner was perfect.

It can be seen in the picture after the car crashed, her makeup had worn off, except her eyeliner, which was on point.

Her story went viral on social media and people are sharing her hilarious review.

She wrote in the review that, “June 28th I was pulled over in my car calling for roadside assistance when a distracted driver hit me going 55mph. I was taken via ambulance to the ER where I remained for 8 hours. My mascara was running down my face from crying and all other products had been wiped off in the transfer to the hospital. But not my tattoo eyeliner. I am posting a pick to show you, this product lasts and looks amazing through anything. Never buying any other liner again.”

Source: Indiatimes