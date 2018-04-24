Will try to ensure neutrality of caretaker PM: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Khursheed Shah has said that he will try to ensure that the caretaker prime minister is neutral.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday he said the caretaker PM should not a part of any political party. He said he has yet to hold a discussion with Pakistan Peoples Party over the issue, adding that the advisory session will be held in the presence of party chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. “The general elections should be held as soon as possible,” he added.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold general elections, which are expected to be held in July or first week of August.—INP