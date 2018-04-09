Will the red iPhone 8 be launched tomorrow?

Web Desk: It was rumour last month that the Apple might release a red version of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Recently sources revealed that Apple may announce RED version of both the iPhone 8 and iPhone plus as early as tomorrow.

According to a memo from Virgin Mobile obtained by MacRumors, the forthcoming iPhone 8 models in red will be a part of Virgin Mobile’s inventory by tomorrow.

It is expected that a more colourful version of the iPhone 8 will be hitting store shelves as early as this coming Friday.

Watch video of RED iPhone X that began making the rounds a few weeks back.

Source: BGR