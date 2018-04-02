Will John Cena and Dwayne Johnson collaborate for Fast & Furious?

Web Desk: Wrestler-actor John Cena has expressed his desire to join Dwayne Johnson in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

The star believes that he has a great chemistry with Johnson and said he would love to share the screen with him as he continues to explore the Hollywood world.

Cena stated, ‘That stuff is beyond my control, but I would absolutely love that opportunity. That, for me, would be a dream.”

‘I’m never really like, ‘Oh, I’d like to work with this person,’ but I just think between our chemistry in the live performance setting, there’s something certainly there with The Rock. So that would be my one name on the wish list,” he continued.

Source: Hindustantimes