Why this teenager marries a 72-year-old woman?

Web Desk: Huge age gap between couple wraps our head. In the past, 34-year age difference between couple dropped our jaws.

Recently, a 19-year-old teenager has found love in a 72-year old lady. The couple has broken the general notions of society. Woman, Almeda Errell fell in love with a teenager Gary Hardwick when they met at a pizza restaurant during a birthday party.

They got to know each other in two weeks, teenager popped the question and from then onwards, the two have never looked back. Married for almost two years, the couple knows the fact that their relationship is not accepted by many, including their family members.

Woman’s son Errell had not spoken to her after marriage, she also has grandchild, Aron and Indiana Elliot. Even her grandchild Aaron is three years elder to his step-grandfather.

Source: Indianexpress