Why this dog is crying after rescued?

Web Desk: Many people around the world are trying to put an end to such heinous crimes like butchering dogs. And recently, their effort saved a dog from a meat trade in China

At a meat vendor’s shop, animal lovers paid the vendor to release the dog that was being prepared for a certain death. A rescuers told that a dozen of volunteers raised 14,0450 yuan to purchase the golden retriever among 20 other dogs.

Kunming’s Sanhe Animal Protection Centre’s volunteers had visited the market while looking for a lost pet when they stumbled upon the caged dogs.

The dog seemingly burst into ‘tears of gratitude’. When the dog undergone an eye checkup which may be reason behind its tears.



Source: Indiatimes