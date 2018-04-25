Why Cuban’s leader receives award from Pakistan government?

Web Desk: Cuban leader and communist revolutionary, Fidel Castro passed away in 2016. In 1953, his political career began. After overthrowing US dictator Fulgencio Batista, Castro transformed Cuba into a one-party communist state.

He outlasted ten American presidents and become ruler of Cuba for almost fifty years. Castro was a benevolent revolutionary to his supporters but to his critics he was a merciless dictator. He is accused of many human right violations.

In 2018, Fidel Castro was awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day. This controversial leader received the Pakistan’s highest civilian award because in 2005, when Pakistan was devastated by earthquake, he came forward to rescue the people.

Castro sent medicine and equipment and also sent 2500 medical personnel. They sat-up more than 40 field hospitals in the affected areas and served Pakistan for seven months.

Moreover, they sent some victims to Cuba for advanced medical care. They managed to treat over one million victims. Their treatment included 601,369 consultations and 5,925 surgeries.

After the incident, Cuban government started scholarship programs for Pakistan’s medical students and almost 1000 Pakistani received medical training in Cuba.

The things, Cuba is famous for are it’s health care system and 100% literacy rate.

Castro stated, ‘History will absolve me.”