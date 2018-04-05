Whole fixture of accountability is biased, non-transparent: Kh Saad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday warned that attacks of Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari were weakening the democracy.

Rafique made these statements on popular microblogging website Twitter.

“Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari can battle us fondly but should avoid fighting with democracy. Attacks of Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari are weakening the democracy”, asserted Rafique.

Commenting on the ongoing graft proceedings against Sharif family, Rafique stated that Nawaz Sharif and his aides were incessantly subjected to injustice. He said, “Whole fixture of justice and accountability is opaque and biased”.

Keeping onslaught up, Khan inquired whether the function of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is to probe or advertise. Rafique taunted, “It is such an unusual investigation in the world in which news is issued first while draft is received later. Who would be responsible for the media trial if nothing is proved [against Sharif family]”.

“Those denigrating us will get nothing in the end. Humiliation of each other will sink all. Country’s sovereignty is linked with mutual unity and rule of Constitution”, Rafique told political woes.—NNI