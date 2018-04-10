Who is responsible for driving Kapil into depression?

Web Desk: Recently, Kapil Sharma went on an abusive rant on Twitter, following which he filed complaint against ex-girlfriend and manager Preeti Simoes and her sister Neeti Simoes.

According to the Kapil’s close friend, Rajiev Dhingra, who directed Firangi, said about the controversy while speaking to a leading daily, ‘Kapil and I come from a small town of Punjab, we are not manipulative like these girls.’

He quoted, “Preeti is responsible for driving Kapil into depression, she harassed me as well and tried to instigate him against me. As soon as she learnt that he was marrying his girlfriend Ginni (Chatrath), she vowed to destroy him and turn his friends against him. All the controversies in Kapil’s life happened only in the last one year after Preeti vowed to destroy him.”

He also added, “Not only is he unwell, even his mother isn’t keeping well and we are afraid he will harm himself. Preeti forced herself into the show and into his life. He is an emotional man, she is misusing his weakness. She threatened me saying Kapil and I are not from Mumbai and she will get us thrown out of the industry. Now, Kapil feels he has lost everything he earned over the years.”

He also said that Kapil has been dating Ginni since they lived in Jalandhar. “Bharti (Singh) told Preeti about Ginni and she would tell him that he is a star and deserves someone better than Ginni, a small-town girl,” said Dhingra.

Source: Pinkvilla