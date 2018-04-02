What makes the siblings to report against their own parents?

Web Desk: Four siblings filed a report against their own parents after they were allegedly made to watch an ISIS beheading video.

The siblings have been taken into care after they were allegedly kept out of school and made to watch the videos. According to court paper, the children were kept socially isolated and were only allowed to go out once every three weeks.

The High Court says, ‘The children have complained that their parents expressed support for extremist violence and have expressed anti-semitic, anti-British, homophobic and anti-white views in the home, which the children reject.’

An 18-years-old daughter told police they were being kept at home, did not attend school and were kept socially isolated.

The siblings include three boy aged 10, 14 and 16 along with 18-years-old daughter. The parents denied all the allegations.

Source: Metro.co.uk