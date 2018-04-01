West Indies put Pakistan into bat in first Twenty20

KARACHI: West Indies won the toss and sent Pakistan into bat in the first Twenty20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi, the first international match in the city for nine years.

Pakistan handed Twenty20 caps to batsman Asif Ali and allrounder Hussain Talat who both did well in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League title win for Islamabad United.

For West Indies allrounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul will be playing Twenty20 internationals for the first time.

The series, with two matches on Monday and Tuesday — also in Karachi — is seen as a big step towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan since it was suspended in 2009 following attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

“Its nice to be here and looking forward to play a good match,” said West Indian captain Jason Mohammad.—AFP