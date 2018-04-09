Wedding destination of Ranveer & Deepika revealed

Web Desk: Sources from different media outlets have confirmed that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to get married soon. Their marriage will surely be the most awaited event of the years for their fans.

According to the recent report, Ranveer Singh, who is the brand ambassador of Switzerland tourism, has got an exclusive offer from the country’s officials, to tie the knot in their country.

The preparation of wedding has already begun. From jewelry shopping to Deepika’s wedding trousseau, the preparations are on full-swing.

It seems that the most terrific Bollywood actors are about to get a perfect end to their perfect real love story.

Source: Indiatimes