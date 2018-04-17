Video: Mysterious 7-foot creature terrified people

Web Desk: Big foots have been haunting the world for ages. The mysteries of such terrifying creature have not been unsolved.

Recently, in Argentina, a strange beast was seen walking the streets. People described him as half human and half animal. It is also said to have savaged two dogs before being caught on camera.

This 7-foot creature had killed a pitbull and a German shepherd, he has long neck and small head. The video of the creature has been viewed more than 3000 times on YouTube.

On the video, a person claimed that he had seen a similar creature in 2005, while another claimed that it’s a vampire like creature identified as Chupacabra which is a part of Latin folklore.

Source: Deccanchronicle