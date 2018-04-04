Video: Magically flying veil becomes a trend

Web Desk: People wish to make their wedding special and memorable. From decoration and clother to food, most things are done with utmost care and in some cases, special wedding planners are also hired.

Recently in China, people decided to up their wedding game and add a bit of sorcery to the magical event.

A video went viral in which, a bride can be seen standing at the end of the aisle, waiting not only for groom but also for a flying veil too. This is a new trend in China. The wedding clip has collected thousands of shares and of million views, at the time of writing, multiple wait for the magical veil that drops elegantly on them.

Watch Video

Source: Indian Express