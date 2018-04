Web Desk: Recently, a footage was shared on social media in which a Chinese man can be seen riding a bike with his daughter tied to back. This insensitive video has been doing the rounds on internet.

Reportedly, it was a father, who tied his daughter on the back of his motorbike, because she refused to go to the school that day. The little girl can be heard crying. Her body was tied to the seat and her legs were dangerously dangling.

Source: Indianexpress