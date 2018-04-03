Home / Trending / Video: 4-years-old crawling into men’s washroom and taking to the guy

Video: 4-years-old crawling into men’s washroom and taking to the guy

Web Desk: A 4-years-old kid, Levi Stevens was asked to wash his hands by his mother. He got into the washroom and sought for help. Andrew Hall, was in the washroom, meanwhile he saw a little one’s head popping out from under the door of the washroom.

Hall started recording what Stevens was saying before politely asking him to shut the door as he leaves amidst amused laughs. After Hall uploaded the video on Twitter, Melissa Stevens, the mother of the adorable little boy took to Facebook to explain.

 

Toddler’s father also apologized for his son’s act and thanked him for handling the situation as well. As the video surfaced the social media, it went on viral.  

Source: The Indianexpress