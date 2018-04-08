US welcomes Pakistan’s steps against outlawed groups as positive

ISLAMABAD: US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Alice Wells has said the United States welcomes Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement against non-state actors.

In an interview to an Indian daily, she described Pakistan’s steps against outlawed groups as positive.

Alice Wells said the United States is “good faith conversation” with Pakistan. She added that the United States is not “walking away” from Pakistan.”

She said the United States intends to remain permanently engaged with Pakistan.