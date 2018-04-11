US embassy official involve in the killing of motorcyclist still in Pakistan: Asif

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday assured that the US air and defense attaché who recently hit and killed a motorcyclist in the federal capital is still in Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

Briefing the members in the National Assembly on the killing of motorcyclist, the foreign minister said the US diplomat involved in the malicious act is still in Pakistan. He said the US embassy has assured full cooperation in the investigation, adding that, the action will be taken in accordance with law.

Answering the questions about Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, he said that Pakistan is strongly highlighting Kashmir dispute at international fora including UN, Human Rights Commission and OIC. He further said that the Prime Minister has met with the UN Secretary General in China and discussed with him the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

“Our diplomatic missions abroad are also exposing India’s state terrorism to the world.”

Asif said that five Pakistani nationals are currently detained at Guantanamo Bay. Two of them are facing charges while the remaining three have not been charged of any crime. He said efforts are being made to bring the three detainees back to the country.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan wants honorable and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

He said there are currently fifty four refugee camps in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which are providing the facility of transit to the terrorists.