US diplomat’s car crushes youth to death in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A youth was killed and two others sustained injuries when the United States military attache’s car collided with a motorcycle in the federal capital on Saturday.

As per details, the bodies and injured people were rushed to hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical assistance.

US Military Attache Mr Joseph was driving the car when the ill-fated incident took place.

Police didn’t take the diplomat into custody due to the diplomatic immunity, while the vehicle of the US Consulate was shifted to police station.—NNI