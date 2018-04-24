US diplomat placed on black list, government tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry of Pakistan on Tuesday placed the name of US diplomat Colonel Joseph Emmanuel Hall on the blacklist for fatally running over a motorcyclist in federal capital, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood informed the court that the interior ministry had placed the US official’s name in the “black list” , however, he added that placing the official’s name in the Exit Control List (ECL) is time a consuming process.

When inquire about the failure to arrest the diplomat, Mehmood stated that under the provisions of Vienna convention a diplomat can not be arrested neither can he be prosecuted while on duty. He added that if the US decides to take up the case, the suspect could face trial and/in his home country. However, if the diplomatic immunity is recalled by the Americans, Joseph can be prosecuted in Pakistan.

Justice Aamer Farooq then ordered the foreign ministry to submit its reply to the court’s questions regarding the issue of immunity and placement of the diplomat’s name on ECL.

On April 7, Col Joseph in his official vehicle ran over a motorcycle killing Atiq on the spot and injuring his cousin.