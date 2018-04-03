UN chief slams killings in IoK, calls for investigation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced serious concern over the spate of killings of Kashmiri protesters in Indian occupied Kashmir and called for an investigation.

Answering questions by media persons during regular briefing in New York, secretary-general’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief is concerned about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said it is basic principle to investigate escalating violence and protect civilians wherever they are, whether it is in Gaza, Jammu and Kashmir, or Yemen.

The UN Chief reminded that member states are responsible under international humanitarian law to protect the civilians.

The Secretary-General reiterated his call on member states to find ways to address disputes in a peaceful manner.