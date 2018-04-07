UK military chief lauds Pakistan’s measures against terrorism

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has discussed bilateral issues and regional security situation with British Chief of General Staff Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Sir Nicholas Patrick, acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and recent measures taken along Pak-Afghan border, including fencing for improvement in border control.

The visiting dignitary also hailed Paigham-e-Pakistan fatwa which shall have far reaching effects against extremist narrative.

Army Chief stressed the need of collective action within a collaborative framework to help and encourage peace and stability in the region.