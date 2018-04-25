UAE expresses interest in investment in oil & gas sector of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates has expressed interest in investment in oil and gas sector of Pakistan.

The interest was shown by ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi who called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Talking to him, the Prime Minister underscored the importance Pakistan accords to UAE with significant number of expat Pakistanis playing a vital role in development of the emirates and serving as a bridge of brotherly relations.

The Prime Minister appreciated UAE’s development and humanitarian assistance provided to Pakistan, particularly in the far flung areas. He said this cooperation is a manifestation of our strong bonds.

Expressing satisfaction over the increasing volume of trade between Pakistan and UAE, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan offers good returns on investment in power, oil and gas, telecom and financial services sector.

Talking to newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov in Islamabad, Prime Minister emphasized on enhancing economic links between Pakistan and Kazakhstan in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister felicitated the ambassador and hoped that he would contribute towards further strengthening the existing close ties between Kazakhstan with Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoy close, cordial relations marked by mutual trust and understanding.

The ambassador expressed interest of his government in developing trade and economic ties, including connectivity links and transit trade arrangements with Pakistan to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.