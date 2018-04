ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Saturday found two suicide jackets weighing around six to eight kilograms were found in G-14 area within the limits of Golra Police Station.

Residents of G-14 area found suspicious bag and immediately informed police, whereas bomb disposal squad was also called to neutralize the suicide jackets.

Moreover, five hand grenades, two pistols, 106 rounds, and ball bearings were also recovered from the spot.

Police have launched investigation to trace the culprits.— INP