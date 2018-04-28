Two killed in attack in Quetta: police

QUETTA: Two people from Hazara community were shot dead on Saturday in an attack in Quetta, police said.

The frontier city of Quetta was also rocked by three suicide bombings aimed at police and paramilitary soldiers on Tuesday.

Six police were killed and 15 members of the security forces wounded in those bombings.

In Saturday’s attack, two men who were relatives were targeted at their shop in a busy shopping area of the capital city, police said. The attackers then fled on a motorcycle.

“It is a sectarian killing,” senior police officer Abdullah Afridi told Reuters. Both men died on the spot after suffering multiple bullet wounds, he said.

It was the third attack on the minority Hazara community this month. Two Hazara men were killed in a similar attack last Sunday.

A private channel reported a protest by shopkeepers and other people in the area after Saturday’s attack.Reuters