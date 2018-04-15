Two Christian community members killed, 3 injured in Quetta firing

QUETTA: At least two members of Christian community were killed and three others has been injured in firing of armed motorcyclist in the provincial capital on Sunday.

Police said that armed men riding motorcycle sprayed bullets at members of Christian community coming out of church after attending Sunday service in Essa Nagri, Quetta.

A woman and a girl among five people of Christian community were injured in the attack.

The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime. The injured were shifted to Balochistan Medical Complex (BMC) where two people succumbed to their wounds.

A protest demonstration was held against the incident by Christian community members at Barori Road near Golimar Chowk. They chanted slogans against government and administration for failure to provide security and end attacks on Christians.

The Chief Minister (CM) and Home Minister Balochistan taking notice of the incident have directed that the elements involved in the attack should not be spared at any cost.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against unidentified attackers and investigation was kicked off.—INP