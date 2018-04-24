Twin explosions near FC check post injure 8 in Quetta

QUETTA: Two suicide bombers have exploded themselves subsequently at Frontier Corps (FC) check post, on Tuesday, at westren by-pass in Quetta, AajNews reported.

According to the sources eight security personnel were injured in the blasts.

The injured have been shifted to the Combine Military Hospital (CMH), Quetta, where two of them are said to be in critical condition.

According to the sources one of the terrorists entered in the check post and exploded himself while the second sprayed bullets for eight minutes before exploding himself.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and further investigations are underway.