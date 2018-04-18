Twenty one killed after vehicle falls off a bridge

NEW DELHI: At least 21 people were killed and 12 others injured when a mini-truck carrying members of marriage party fell off a bridge in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, police said Wednesday.

The accident took place Tuesday night over the Sone river in Sidhi district about 573 km east of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

“Last night 21 people were killed and 12 others injured when a mini-truck carrying marriage party fell off a bridge over the Sone river here,” Dilip Kumar, Sidhi district collector said. “The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and condition of three is stated to be critical.” Authorities said the rescue work has been completed.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep sorrow over the accident and announced an assistance of 3,045 US dollars to each family that lost kin in the accident.

Police have registered a case and ordered investigations to ascertain reason behind the accident.—APP