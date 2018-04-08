Turkey condemns use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Douma

ANKARA: Turkey condemned the use of chemical weapons in Douma, a rebel-held town in Syria’s eastern Ghouta, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

A chemical attack on a rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta has killed dozens of people, medical services reported, and Washington said the reports – if confirmed – would demand an immediate international response.

“We strongly condemn the attack, which there is strong suspicion was carried out by the regime, whose record on use of chemical weapons is known by the international community,” the ministry said.

Turkey, which has been working with allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for a political resolution to the crisis in Syria, called for international action against the attacks in Douma.

“The Syrian regime must give account for the attacks in various regions of the country at different times,” a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said.

“The entire international community, primarily countries that have an influence on the Syrian regime, has a responsibility to take the necessary steps in order to prevent similar war crimes and crimes against humanity,” Ibrahim Kalin said in a statement.—Reuters