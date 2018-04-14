Toughest driving test that put smartphone at stake

Web Desk: The toughest driving test is when your phone is at stake along with your life. Recently, a driving school in Dezhou, Shandong province in China, found an interesting way to make sure that the students paid extra attention while driving.

In a driving test, children were asked to keep their phones on top of a straight line marked in yellow and made to drive around those marks. If the drivers made a mistake, the damage would be caused to the phone.

In the video, students could be seen giving their driving around the phones. This idea was given by the students themselves.

Source: Indianexpress