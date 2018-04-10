Top 8 health benefits of lemon water

Web Desk: Lemon is a citrus fruit that contains a high level of vitamin C. It is the cheapest and smallest remedy of diseases like indigestion, constipation, dental problems, throat infection, fever, internal bleeding, obesity, respiratory disorders, high blood pressure,

Top eight benefits of lemon water are.

Cleanse body

Drinking lemon water helps to flush bacteria, phlegm and other toxins from body. Also help in relieving heartburn, gas and bloating.

Beneficial for liver

It stimulates the liver and dissolves uric acid and also helps against other liver related diseases.

Alkalizing effect

Talking lemon with water is a way to promote pain relief and healing. It also promotes disease and degeneration. Lemon maintains blood pH.

Fight against cancer

This citrus fruit helps to fight against cancer of the mouth, skin, lungs, stomach and colon.

Artery-clearing critic acid

It helps in eliminating calcium deposit in your arteries, it may help you to get rid of pancreatic and kidney stones.

Antibiotic-Like, Cancer-Fighting Flavonoids

Lemons have both cancer-fighting properties and antibiotic effects.

Electrolytes

A glass of lemon water helps you to restore valuable electrolytes like potassium, calcium and magnesium when you sweat.

Antioxidant Galore

Lemons are rich in the antioxidant powerhouse Vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system and fighting free radicals and inflammation.

Source: Losethebackpain