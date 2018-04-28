Top 12 amazing facts about the world that will surprise you

Web Desk: The Earth is full of surprises. It never forgets to perplex us with its surprising events. People are working really hard to develop our brain and acquire new knowledge.

Here are some really interesting and shocking facts about the world that will surely give you a shock.

Before bone growth stops, children don’t taste that food is too sweet.

Without picture and videos, the entire English language on Wikipedia measures at about 14 GB.

Human saliva contains a natural drug called opiorphin that is six times stronger than morphine.

We know only 4% of all the matter in the universe. Other 96%is considered as dark matter and dark energy, which are still undiscovered.

M100 galaxy is so far from the earth that if someone there was looking at our planet right now, they would see the extinction of dinosaurs.

The dust in our home is actually made up of our dead skin, is a myth. Dusts are the dirt we bring home from the outside.

The penguins’ predecessors were measure at 5’9” and weighed more than 220 lb.

The creator of Pringles chips was buried in cylinder-shaped packages.

Cats and dogs can be allergic to people.

By the year 2050, chocolate will have disappeared due to the chocolate tree extinction.

Officially, the member of jury is 12 because this is how many apostles there were in the bible.

In 1898, novel Futility was written, in which sinking of Titanic was predicted. The ship in the novel was named as Titan and both ships were called ‘unsinkable’ and also had very few lifeboat.

Source: Brightside